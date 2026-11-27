Russian forces struck Kharkiv and 10 other settlements in the region over the past day, killing one person and leaving 15 others affected, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov has reported.

"In Kharkiv, an 86-year-old woman was killed, six people sustained injuries, and two others suffered acute stress reactions. In Izium, six people suffered acute stress reactions. In the village of Cherkaska Lozova, Malodanylivka community, a 45-year-old man was injured," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.