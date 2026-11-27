Two people were affected, one of whom was hospitalized, as a result of Russian attacks on energy and logistics infrastructure facilities and private homes in Zhytomyr and Korosten districts over the past day, Head of Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Bunechko has reported.

"Over the past day, the enemy attacked energy and logistics infrastructure facilities, as well as private residential buildings in Zhytomyr and Korosten districts. Two people were affected by the Russian attacks. One person was hospitalized. Civilian vehicles were destroyed, and private residential buildings were damaged. All fires caused by the enemy strikes were extinguished by units of the State Emergency Service," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday morning.