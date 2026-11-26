The OSINT project DeepState reports that Russian occupying forces have advanced near the village of Petropavlivka in Kupiansky district of Kharkiv region over the past 24 hours.

"The enemy has advanced near Petropavlivka," the project's Telegram channel reported on Thursday evening.

The project's maps show that the enemy has advanced east of the village toward Kupiansk, and Petropavlivka itself – which had previously been largely controlled by the Defense Forces – is now entirely within the gray zone.

The area under occupation has increased by 8.29 square kilometers over the past day, and the so-called infiltration zone (gray zone) has expanded by another 3.68 square kilometers.

The distance from Petropavlivka to Kupiansk is about 8 kilometers, but this is not the front line closest to the city.

There have been no changes on other sections of the front over the past day.

As reported, the day before, the enemy advanced near the village of Rai-Oleksandrivka in Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region, capturing 0.95 square kilometers, and the day before that – in Huliaipole sector in Zaporizhia region, seizing 5.51 square kilometers.