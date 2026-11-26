The Ukrainian Embassy in Poland has received official confirmation from local police that the man who set himself on fire in downtown Warsaw on November 25 is a Ukrainian citizen.

As the diplomatic mission reported on Thursday evening, the victim was immediately provided with medical care. He is currently in the intensive care unit in critical condition with severe burns.

"(…) the man who set himself on fire in central Warsaw on November 25 is a Ukrainian citizen…The Polish police are investigating the circumstances of the incident, including possible motives for the act, and are checking whether any third parties could have been involved in the incident or influenced the man's actions," the statement, posted on Facebook, reads.

Consular officials at the embassy are closely monitoring the case, providing the necessary consular assistance, and maintaining contact with the victim's family, Polish medical personnel, and law enforcement.

As previously reported, on Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine announced that the man rescued after setting himself on fire in Warsaw is, according to preliminary data from the consular section of the Ukrainian Embassy in Poland, highly likely to be a Ukrainian citizen. At that time, the ministry noted that Polish authorities were taking steps to definitively confirm his identity, and diplomats had already established contact with the victim's mother.

For their part, Polish media reported that the incident occurred on the evening of November 25 near the Presidential Palace and the building of the Polish Ministry of Culture, and that the victim was a 22-year-old Ukrainian citizen. His Ukrainian citizenship was confirmed on TVP Info by Polish Senator and former Foreign Minister Grzegorz Schetyna, citing data from the Polish Ministry of the Interior and Administration.