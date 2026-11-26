Law enforcement officers have arrested a previously convicted resident of Mohyliv-Podilsky (Vinnytsia region), who shot and killed a major in the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kharkiv on the evening of November 22.

"On November 25, he [the suspect] was arrested in his hometown," the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported.

The murder took place on the evening of November 22 near a residential building on Oleksandra Yefymenko Street. An unidentified individual shot and killed a 28-year-old major, who served as the head of a training complex at a military academy in Lviv, while he was in Kharkiv on an official assignment with cadets.

According to the investigation, the assailant, wearing a balaclava and dark clothing, approached the officer as he reached the entrance of a building, fired three shots into his back from a Makarov pistol, and fled. The officer died at the scene from his injuries.

Investigators believe this was a contract killing. The perpetrator received instructions from an as-yet-unidentified individual, who promised a payment of $15,000. The suspect agreed, traveled to Kharkiv, retrieved a weapon from a the-spot near a shopping center, and carried out the hit.

The arrested individual has been notified of suspicion of intentional murder committed for financial gain, as a contract killing, and by prior conspiracy of a group of persons (subparagraphs 6, 11, and 12 of Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). In court, the prosecutor will request that the suspect be remanded in custody.

Investigators are examining the theory that the murder may have been coordinated by Russian intelligence services.