Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky invited Canada to contribute to the War Risk Insurance Fund, which is scheduled to launch in January 2027.

"We also expect Canada to increase the package of preferential loans from the Export Development Canada (EDC) and to open FinDev Canada – a Canadian government development finance institution that invests in private business – to Ukraine," Koretsky said on Telegram on Thursday following his online address at the fifth Rebuild Ukraine business conference in Toronto.

He also said he had proposed launching a regular ministerial economic dialogue and called on Canada to join the Industrial Ramstein initiative to boost trade between the countries. "The priority areas for cooperation are energy, defense cooperation, and critical minerals," the prime minister said.

According to Koretsky, military risks are currently the main barrier for investors, while insurance and accessible financing will provide Canadian businesses with the tools to develop projects in Ukraine.

As previously reported, the only official participants in the Industrial Ramstein project are currently Ukraine and Germany. The project was launched in partnership with Germany's KfW through the National Development Agency (NDA) with an initial agreement worth EUR 30 million. Ukraine plans to scale up Industrial Ramstein by attracting EUR 100 million in international financing and is currently conducting bilateral negotiations with international partners to that end. The government has named Japan, Austria, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden, the Czech Republic, South Korea, and France among the potential partners.

"A Ukrainian company must find a foreign partner from a country that supplies the equipment, apply to the National Development Institute, have its application evaluated for compliance, and receive 30% grant funding, while 70% will be financed through a special loan," advisor to the Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture of Ukraine Andriy Teliupa said at the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2026) in June of this year.