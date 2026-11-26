On November 19 and 20, Ukraine extradited two foreign nationals, who were wanted internationally, to Germany and Turkey, the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) reports.

"A man was handed over to Germany; according to German law enforcement, he operated as part of a criminal group whose members defrauded victims of more than UAH 2 million Prosecutor's Office noted that Ukrainian law enforcement officers apprehended the foreign national in Kyiv region in August 2026. He had previously been detained in the country in late 2019, but extradition did not take place at that time.

"A 44-year-old Turkish citizen was extradited to Turkey; he had been sentenced to a total of nearly 65 years in prison across 18 separate convictions," the PGO reported.

According to the statement, between 2015 and 2021, the man fraudulently obtained funds from individuals, made unauthorized use of others' bank cards, and carried out financial transactions without the account holders' consent. At least 20 people were affected by his actions.

The Prosecutor's Office specified that in June 2026, law enforcement officers detained the foreign national as he attempted to leave Ukraine via the Mamalyha border crossing point. The Office of the Prosecutor General and the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine decided to extradite these foreign nationals following extradition reviews conducted by Kyiv and Chernivtsi regional prosecutor's offices.

The extradition was made possible through the cooperation of Ukrainian law enforcement agencies with the competent authorities of Germany and Turkey.