The number of people injured as a result of a hostile strike on Dniprovsky district of Zaporizhia on Thursday has risen to four, according to the head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration, Mykhailo Semikin.

"The number of wounded has increased to four," Semikin wrote on Telegram, without providing details on their condition.

There have been no updates regarding the number of fatalities.

Semikin also reported that vehicular traffic has been partially restored across the DniproHES dam, specifically in the direction from the city center toward the right bank of the Dnipro River. The crossing had been completely closed in both directions during the attack on the city on Thursday.

Earlier reports indicated one fatality and one person injured as a result of the Russian attack.