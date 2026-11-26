U.S. President Donald Trump stated that during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday evening, he discussed a range of topics and briefed him on the results of his talks with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in China.

“It was an honor meeting with Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, last night at Mar-a-Lago, where many topics were discussed, and in which I updated him on my talks with President Putin,” Trump said on Truth Social network.

According to the American leader, during his meetings with Putin in China, he devoted a significant amount of time to expressing a desire for an end to any military aggression against territories throughout Europe. Trump also expressed hope that an agreement between Russia and Ukraine could be reached soon.

“I really believe this is a strong possibility – thousands of people are being killed, a complete BLOODBATH – and will be a Great Tribute to everyone!” the U.S. President stressed.