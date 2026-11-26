The Cabinet of Ministers has ordered the verification of certain records in the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists.

Under Resolution No. 1466 dated Nov 25, the government ordered verification of information on Ukrainian male citizens aged 17 to 60 to ensure the integrity, completeness and accuracy of register data. The verification will use information processed in the State Migration Service's departmental information system, the Unified State Demographic Register and the military register.

In particular, the Migration Service will provide the Ministry of Defense with the following data from its departmental information system, insofar as they were transferred from registers maintained by territorial communities: taxpayer identification numbers, details of Ukrainian national passports, unique record numbers in the Unified State Demographic Register, surnames, first names and patronymics, dates and places of birth, sex, declared or registered residential addresses and citizenship information.

The Migration Service will also provide data from the Unified State Demographic Register, including taxpayer identification numbers, details of international passports, information on the issuance of documents for permanent residence abroad, departure to take up permanent residence abroad or return to Ukraine, unique record numbers in the demographic register, surnames, first names and patronymics, dates and places of birth, sex, declared or registered residential addresses, citizenship information and digitized facial images.

The Ministry of Defense has been instructed to verify the information using the data received from the Migration Service and update the military register by making changes either automatically or manually within 120 calendar days after the verification is completed.