KYIV. Nov 26 (Interfax-Ukraine) –The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy has recommended that central and local executive authorities strengthen the system for protecting the rights of children living in frontline communities—those affected by the war or facing difficult life circumstances.

"Implementing these recommendations should enhance interagency cooperation, ensure the continuity of child rights protection during the war, and establish an effective system for the early identification of risks for every child, regardless of their current location," noted Pavlo Sushko, deputy chair of the committee (from the Servant of the People faction).

Particular attention is focused on the timely placement of children deprived of parental care into family-based care settings, the resumption of operations at social protection facilities, and the prevention of children becoming orphans. Key proposals include creating a unified system for monitoring risks to children, refining the process for granting the status of "a child affected by military actions and armed conflicts," and strengthening oversight of the conditions in which children are kept in shelters. The committee also emphasized the need for a clearer delineation of authority among government bodies, as well as the provision of psychological support for professionals tasked with protecting children in frontline regions.

One of the core recommendations is the implementation of a standardized procedure for tracking and providing support to children and families facing difficult life circumstances during their relocation or evacuation. The Committee recommended that the Cabinet of Ministers, the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity, and the State Service for Children’s Affairs ensure the mandatory transfer of information regarding such families between communities, verify their relevant status during the registration of internally displaced persons, and notify the relevant services at their new place of residence.

According to the press service of the Verkhovna Rada Secretariat, these recommendations were adopted during an off-site meeting of the Committee in Kharkiv.