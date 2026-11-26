The Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Brigadier General Sviatoslav Zayets, visited the command post of the 425th Separate Assault Regiment Skelia, the Ground Forces press service reported on its Telegram channel on Thursday.

Together with the regiment’s commander, Dmytro Semeniuk, and other command officers, he discussed the operational situation and enemy actions, and reviewed the unit's performance. Zayets examined how the regiment’s command and its battalions are organized, spoke with the troops, and commended the high level of combat command and the training of assault personnel at the training grounds.

"The training of assault troops and the well-coordinated work of commanders complement one another. At the training grounds, the soldiers practice joint operations, while during the execution of actual missions, the level of coordination among units depends on the commanders. Both of these factors are also crucial for preserving the lives of the service members," the message reads.