President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has presented the Order of Freedom to Larysa Briukhovetska, the wife of Viacheslav Briukhovetsky—honorary president of the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy—which was awarded to her husband posthumously.

“Today, I presented the Order of Freedom to Larysa Briukhovetska, wife of Vyacheslav Briukhovetsky. Yesterday, thousands of Ukrainians gathered outside the main building of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy to bid him farewell,” Zelenskyy said on X Thursday.

The President noted that Ukraine will remember Briukhovetsky’s contribution to the revival of the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, the development of the state, and the education of younger generations of Ukrainians, as well as his civic stance.

Vyacheslav Briukhovetsky—a Hero of Ukraine, literary scholar, educator, journalist, and public figure, who was one of the founders of the People's Movement of Ukraine (Narodnyi Rukh Ukrainy) and the initiator of the revival of the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy—passed away on November 12 at the age of 79.

On November 16, Zelenskyy signed a decree posthumously awarding the Order of Freedom to Vyacheslav Briukhovetsky, the honorary president of the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.