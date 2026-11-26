The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the procedure and conditions for providing a UAH 100 million state subvention to general secondary education institutions to replenish their library collections, the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

“In 2027, schools will be able to add new fiction, popular science and reference books to their libraries, with the state covering most of the costs. The education subvention from the special fund of the state budget amounts to UAH 100 million,” the ministry said.

The subvention will cover up to 95% of procurement costs, meaning local communities will need to contribute at least 5% from their own budgets.

The ministry said the renewal of library collections was part of a broader transformation of school libraries under the Education for Life policy, which is part of the New Ukrainian School reform. School libraries are intended to become modern educational spaces for reading, learning, research and collaborative work, while helping students develop key competencies.

The subvention will be available to municipal educational institutions providing in-person or blended learning. Priority will be given to schools implementing the updated Reading as a Superpower model curriculum for grades 5-6 in the 2026/2027 academic year, as well as institutions participating in the upper secondary specialized school pilot.

The funds may be used to purchase fiction, popular science, reference and other books based on educational needs and students' reading interests. Textbooks and teaching materials will not be eligible.

At least 30% of the funding allocated to each library must be spent on books included in prescribed reading lists. Schools will be free to choose the remaining titles.

The ministry said the library worker would compile the list, taking into account teachers' proposals, educational needs and students' reading interests. Eligible books must be listed in the Books on the Market electronic catalogue. At least five copies of each title must be purchased.

According to a ministry survey published in October, only 1.8% of general secondary education institutions reported having sufficient books in their school libraries.