The aviation unit of the South military group, in coordination with the seventh Air Assault Corps, carried out an airstrike on an enemy staging area in the occupied city of Huliaipole in Zaporizhia region.

"The location was a partially destroyed brick building in the city center, situated nearly 10 kilometers from the line of contact. The Russian Federation's 127th Motorized Rifle Division of the fifth Combined Arms Army used it both as a barracks and as a staging area for small infantry groups. As a result of the joint operation, the enemy suffered losses in personnel and equipment. "Up to 20 enemy personnel were eliminated, along with communications antennas, ammunition and food supplies, motorcycles, and light armored vehicles," the seventh Air Corps' Telegram channel said on Thursday.

The report notes that the decision to launch the strike was preceded by a detailed analysis of enemy movements near the location and inside the building itself – specifically, the movement of personnel and equipment. Additionally, according to the information received, Russian units were using this staging area to launch further offensive operations in the northwestern direction from Huliaipole.

As reported on the South Operational Group's Telegram channel, over the past 24 hours on Huliaipole sector of the front, eight attacks by the invaders were repelled in Bilohiria area and toward the settlements of Nove Zaporizhia and Huliaipolske. In turn, over the past 24 hours, the occupiers carried out 20 airstrikes across the entire operational zone of the South Operational Group, targeting frontline settlements and using 106 guided aerial bombs. "The defense forces of southern Ukraine continue to strike enemy deployment sites, firing positions, and rear areas. Over the past 24 hours, enemy losses totalled 269 occupiers and 105 pieces of weaponry and military equipment," the statement reads.