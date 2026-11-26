On Thanksgiving Day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked American partners for their support of Ukraine and stated that Ukrainians are eager to end the war and are doing everything possible to achieve peace.

"Happy Thanksgiving, America! Thank you for caring, for having such good hearts, and for standing with us. I hope that just as you give us strength today, our courage and our love of freedom will always give strength to you – and to everyone who believes in freedom and values," Zelenskyy said in an address posted on X social media platform on Thursday.

The president said he believes that one day this will happen, "there will be peace."

"Ukraine will preserve its independence, and I hope that I will be able to express my gratitude for this in Washington, D.C., and say that yes, only together with America can freedom truly defend itself," he added.

The President of Ukraine wished the U.S. a happy Thanksgiving.