The mechanism proposed by the U.S. for approving security guarantees for Ukraine could lead to significant delays in ending the war; meanwhile, American negotiators have suggested that Kyiv relinquish territories in Donbas in exchange for NATO membership, according to analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

“The US-proposed approval process for Ukraine’s security guarantees will delay and could well preclude Ukraine from receiving such protections, however. Ukraine could cede control of Donbas in exchange for full NATO membership or freeze the current frontline in exchange for security guarantees as two possible scenarios for resolving the war in Ukraine,” the ISW explained.

According to analysts, the proposed mechanism entails the coordination of a general framework for security guarantees for Ukraine between the U.S. Congress and Russia. Specifically, Kyiv would first have to wait for Washington and Moscow to reach a common understanding regarding the precise nature of the security guarantees that could be extended to Ukraine. Furthermore, a European security agreement would need to be reached—one that takes into account the interests of all European states.

“The process of getting the US Congress and Russia to agree on the same framework of Ukraine’s security guarantees, along with a European security agreement that satisfies the interests of all European states, will very likely result in significant delays in approving any security guarantees for Ukraine and may well prove impossible to execute,” the ISW added.

The ISW noted that Kremlin representatives have repeatedly demanded the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the parts of Donbas currently under Kyiv’s control, citing this as a prerequisite for peace negotiations.