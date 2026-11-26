Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Dmytro Hereha from his post as commander of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and appointed Dmytro Tkachenko to that position.

Corresponding decrees No. 1143/2026 and No. 1144/2026 were published on the President's website on Thursday.

On December 6, 2025, Zelenskyy promoted Dmytro Tkachenko to the rank of brigadier general. At that time, he held the position of deputy chief of the Joint Staff of the Joint Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.