Ukraine's Ambassador to the United Kingdom Valeriy Zaluzhny has said he met with Ukraine's third president, Viktor Yushchenko (2005-2010), to discuss the war in Ukraine, external pressure on the country and reconstruction.

"Viktor Andriyovych understood the Russian threat long before 2014. And not merely its military dimension, but also the Kremlin's ideological drive to destroy Ukrainian identity, culture and history. We also discussed the current war of attrition within Ukraine and pressure from outside. Our views fully coincide that peace cannot be achieved through trade with the aggressor," Zaluzhny wrote on Facebook on Thursday following the meeting.

He stressed that the shared task was "not only to protect what we have managed to preserve, but also to rebuild what has been destroyed," and that international partners' assistance would be needed.

"Britain is already one of Ukraine's key allies in security and defense. It is important to continue developing this cooperation, including within the framework of the 100-Year Partnership Agreement between our countries," the diplomat said.