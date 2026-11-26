Eighteen frontline communities received more than UAH 28 million from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) to restore critical infrastructure.

"In frontline communities in Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions, 18 projects are underway aimed at restoring critical infrastructure and providing vital services to the population as part of the group cash transfer program to strengthen community resilience", the URCS Department of Communications and Resource Mobilization told Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

All 18 communities have already received the first tranche totalling more than UAH 23 million. Five communities that met the necessary conditions and successfully utilized the first portion of funding received a second tranche totalling more than UAH 5 million.

The remaining communities will move on to the next stage of funding after they have properly utilized the funds from the first tranche.

The communities are allocating the funds toward equipment and materials that help ensure the uninterrupted operation of critical facilities. For example, Horodnia community in Chernihiv region commissioned a backup power system (a 25-kW inverter and 40 batteries) for the city hospital, which will help the facility continue operating during power outages. The Kutsurub community in Mykolaiv region has installed a new Rozhnovsky water tower to strengthen the water supply system. In Bohodukhiv community in Kharkiv region, equipment to ensure an uninterrupted water supply has been installed and is being prepared for launch.

In other communities, installation work is ongoing, and facilities are being prepared for commissioning. Specifically, solar power plants are being installed to power water supply facilities, equipment is being installed to increase the energy self-sufficiency of educational institutions, water towers are being replaced, and roofs are being repaired. Equipment procurement is carried out through the ProZorro system. Some communities are also using their own resources to co-finance these initiatives.

The group cash transfer program to strengthen the resilience of frontline communities is being implemented by the Ukrainian Red Cross with support from the U.S. government as part of the Assistance for National Crisis Response, Humanitarian Operations, and Resilience Building (ANCHOR-UA).