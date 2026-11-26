Ukraine's National Television and Radio Broadcasting Council on Nov 26 restricted access to another media service from the aggressor state, KinoKlaSs.net, and updated the lists of websites associated with two previously banned services, KINOGO and viks.tv.

The council's press service reported the decision.

The regulator added KinoKlaSs.net to its list of on-demand audiovisual media services and audiovisual service providers originating from the aggressor state.

"The public organization Clean Sky Initiative approached the National Council with evidence concerning the blocking of this media service. After reviewing the submitted materials and conducting its own investigation into the service's activities, the regulator established that it was fully or predominantly directed at the territory and audience of the aggressor state," the statement said.

The council cited the use of Russian as the default interface language, the distribution of programmes featuring individuals deemed to pose a threat to national security, including Mikhail Porechenkov and Ivan Okhlobystin, and the streaming and provision to Ukrainian users of films banned in Ukraine under the Law on Cinematography.

The regulator also updated the lists of websites associated with the previously banned KINOGO and viks.tv services.

"A total of another 58 websites providing access to these services have been identified and added," the council said.

Within three working days of the decision, the media regulator will notify the National Commission for the State Regulation of Electronic Communications, Radio Frequency Spectrum and the Provision of Postal Services, which will inform electronic communications providers of the restrictions on access to the listed resources.