Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis has again opposed including funding for Ukraine in the European Union's draft 2028-2034 budget.

"The budget has chapters dealing with European security. Funding for Ukraine has no place in the budget. It does not. We need peace in Ukraine, and we finally need to start doing something about it, rather than just talking about it," Babis said, according to Clash Report.

Babis also questioned the purpose of aid already allocated to Ukraine.

"Since the start of the conflict, Ukraine has received EUR20 billion, directly or indirectly, and Mr Zelenskyy has received EUR90 billion, supposedly for 2026 and 2027. Now he needs another EUR70 billion. So I want to ask: what is the purpose? Are we going to pay Ukraine EUR135 billion every year? And for how long? Ten, twenty, thirty years? What kind of strategy is this?" he said.

At the same time, Babis said Ukraine should be helped to recover after the war.

"We need to end this war and then, of course, help Ukraine and develop a 'Marshall Plan' under which all European and Czech companies can invest and rebuild the country," the prime minister said.

Earlier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said in a letter to European Council President Antonio Costa that he would not support adoption of the next seven-year EU budget for 2028-2034 unless all member states committed to continued funding for Ukraine. He linked Germany's support for the future EU budget to an agreement by all member states to help cover Ukraine's financial needs. Ukraine faces a EUR70 billion funding shortfall next year. Merz stressed the need for a solution providing long-term financial support to Ukraine, including for servicing its outstanding debt.

Ahead of an EU leaders' meeting in Dublin scheduled for Thursday and Friday, further funding for Ukraine remains a key item on the agenda. Despite an earlier agreement on a EUR90 billion loan, Kyiv needs another EUR70 billion next year. The European Union has indicated its readiness to provide about EUR45 billion, while the European Commission is working on mechanisms to raise the remaining funds, including through the issuance of joint debt.

Germany is using its position as the EU's largest net contributor to press for guaranteed funding for Ukraine not only in 2027 but also in subsequent years. Berlin also seeks to change the decision-making procedure, replacing unanimity with qualified majority voting so that individual member states cannot block further financial assistance to Kyiv.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has also said he would veto the EU budget if it includes funding for Ukraine.

"We will not support another gift to Ukraine, because the EUR90 billion loan that was provided is a gift. You all know it will never be repaid. If someone asks us for another EUR70 billion as a gift, we will refuse. There has to be some compromise. I am in favour of compromise and ready to discuss it. But nobody will blackmail me with the war in Ukraine ... So if the federal chancellor comes and says he will block the EU budget because he wants all countries to sign up to a EUR70 billion loan for Ukraine, then I will block it too ... Slovakia will never support a loan for Ukraine, that is, another gift of EUR70 billion," Fico said.

The Slovak prime minister added that if other countries wanted to provide the funding, they were free to do so, saying he could not prevent Germany, "if it has a lot of money," France or others from financing aid to Ukraine.

Babis has aligned himself with Fico's position, arguing that assistance to Ukraine should be financed outside the European Union's common budget.

"Why should we allocate money from the European budget to Ukraine?" he said.