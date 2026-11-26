The Kyiv City Council is due to consider amendments to the capital's 2026 budget and its socioeconomic development program at a meeting on Thursday, Nov 26, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"We must also adopt amendments to the capital's Civil Protection Program for this year and the next two years. These include funding for district state administrations to install mobile shelters," Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

The mayor added that the agenda also includes land issues that have long required resolution.