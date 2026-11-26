A Russian drone struck the main building of Kharkiv Aviation Institute, damaging the university's museum, with no fatalities reported, Ukrainian Minister of Education and Science Andriy Butenko has said.

"Today, a Russian drone struck the main building of Kharkiv Aviation Institute. The strike hit the museum on the third floor. A fire broke out on two floors. Four Kharkiv Aviation Institute employees were injured. All were taken to hospital. There were no fatalities," Butenko wrote on Facebook.

The minister stressed that an attack on an educational building is a crime and another manifestation of Russian terror against civilians.

"Ukrainian educational institutions are once again under attack. Such attacks threaten the lives of people who come to universities every day to study and work... I wish my colleagues at KhAI a speedy recovery. The institute's team is assessing the damage and calculating the losses. The Ministry of Education and Science is in contact with Kharkiv Aviation Institute’s management," he added.

As reported, on October 21, at least three universities were damaged by Russian attacks in Kyiv, Uman and Kremenchuk, including Mykhailo Ostrohradsky Kremenchuk National University and Kyiv National University of Construction and Architecture.

On October 13, Rivne State University of the Humanities was damaged by Russian shelling.

A UAV strike on a building of the National Academy of Sciences on September 28 caused a fire on the upper floors. Two people were reported killed.

Zaporizhia National University and Sumy State University were damaged by Russian shelling on September 21.

On September 2, Russia struck the National University of Food Technologies in central Kyiv.