The educational project "Know Your Ukraine" is set to host a webinar on traditional Christmas stars — a central feature of the holiday for our ancestors. This was announced by Gnat Korobko, a patron and co-author of the project.

"Know Your Ukraine" invites everyone to a webinar about the Christmas Star, which served as one of the most significant symbols of the winter holidays for Ukrainians. The earliest references to it in our lands date back to the early 17th century, when students from the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy carried the star. Over the course of more than three centuries, folk artisans have developed a multitude of forms and variations, using the star’s beauty and symbolism to kindle the light of Christmas in every Ukrainian home," said Gnat Korobko.

He noted that the webinar aims to revive ancient folk traditions; therefore, it will feature researchers of Ukrainian culture as well as artisans who actively recreate these Christmas stars.

"We strive to see Ukrainian folk traditions revived. That is why we have invited researchers and creators of Christmas stars to share their experience and knowledge regarding the tradition of star-making." "For example, did you know that the stars carried by Christmas carolers could have up to 50 rays and reach a size of one and a half meters? Such star designs can be seen in old photographs from all across Ukraine — from Nadsiannia and Polissia to the Central regions and Slobozhanshchyna," shared Gnat Korobko.

The webinar will take place on November 27 at 6:00 PM. Participation is free, but advance registration via the provided link is required. A link to the Zoom meeting will be sent to registered participants.

The event is organized by the All-Ukrainian Youth Center "Etnovarta," the educational project "Know Your Ukraine," the Ivan Honchar Museum, and the "KOLO" Charitable Foundation, with the support of patron Gnat Korobko.