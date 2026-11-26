The bodies of 250 deceased individuals, whom the Russian side claims to be Ukrainian servicemen, have been returned to Ukraine, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War has reported.

"Returned on their shields: As a result of repatriation efforts, the bodies of 250 deceased individuals, whom the Russian side claims to be Ukrainian servicemen, have been returned to Ukraine. Law enforcement investigators, together with representatives of forensic institutions, will carry out all necessary procedures to identify the repatriated bodies," the Coordination Headquarters said in a statement on Telegram on Thursday.