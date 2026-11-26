The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Defense Ministry have reported strikes carried out in a single night against Marynovka airfield and the Subkhankulovo line production and dispatch station (LPDS), a Transneft oil facility located more than 1,000 kilometers from the border.

"The night of November 26 was long and hot for the Russian army. Ukrainian Defense Forces simultaneously struck two important enemy facilities, in the Volga region and Bashkortostan," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement.

According to the report, Ukrainian missile forces struck Marynovka airfield in the Volgograd region using a Neptune coastal missile system operated by the Ukrainian Navy. The airfield hosts Su-34 fighter-bombers, which Russian forces use to drop guided aerial bombs on Ukrainian cities and the positions of Ukrainian troops. The results of the strike and the extent of damage to the infrastructure are being clarified.

Ukrainian weapons also reached Bashkortostan. A strike was recorded on the premises of the Subkhankulovo line production and dispatch station. This is a Transneft facility through which oil from Western Siberia and Bashkortostan is transported. A storage tank was confirmed to have been hit, and a fire broke out at the station.

The Subkhankulovo station is one of the main oil transportation hubs, handling up to 90 million tonnes of hydrocarbons annually. The facility is located near the border between Bashkortostan and Tatarstan, approximately 1,200 kilometers from the line of contact.

Marynovka airfield in the Volgograd region serves as a rear base for Su-24MR reconnaissance aircraft and Su-34 bombers. The Russian Southern Military District's 11th Composite Aviation Regiment is stationed at the airfield.