Four police officers who were performing their official duties were killed in a Russian strike in Zaporizhia region, the National Police has reported.

"Four police officers who were performing their official duties were killed in a Russian strike in Zaporizhia region. All of them were investigators from the Serious Crimes Investigation Department of Zaporizhia Regional Police," the police said in a statement on Telegram on Thursday.

According to the statement, three officers died at the scene. Doctors fought for more than a day to save the life of their supervisor, but their efforts were unsuccessful.