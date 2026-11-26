Russia is finalizing preparations for a new massive strike that, according to intelligence reports, will target energy infrastructure, logistics and essential services facilities in Ukrainian cities and communities, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said following a conference call.

"Unfortunately, the Russians are now finalizing preparations for a new massive strike, and according to intelligence, the targets will once again be energy and logistics infrastructure, as well as essential services facilities in cities and communities. I expect a report from Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on the results of its communications with partners regarding air defense supplies. Interceptors for Patriots and NASAMS are the key priority," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

According to the president, Russian forces continue to strike substations, overhead power lines and Ukraine's entire electricity supply network.

"As of today, the situation is particularly difficult in Dnipro, the Dnipro district of the region, and Pavlohrad. All necessary resources have been deployed for repairs. I would also like to acknowledge the work being done in Odesa and the region, in Kharkiv region, in Konotop and across the Sumy region. It is important that backup equipment is available, the repair crews are highly skilled, and work continues around the clock," he said.

Zelenskyy also heard a report from Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapaty on the situation at the front, primarily in Kostiantynivka and the surrounding area.

The head of state added that specific tasks had been assigned to the troops defending this sector and that they must be fully implemented.

"We are also preparing new sanctions decisions against Russian enterprises and individuals involved in the production of their ballistic missiles. We will coordinate our steps with our partners," the president said.