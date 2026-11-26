The Russian army has set a new record for personnel losses during the war, losing 55,629 servicemen in just 25 days, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported.

"The occupying forces have never suffered such heavy losses in a single month throughout the full-scale war. And there are still five days left until the end of November.

The previous record was set in October 2026, when the enemy lost 54,400 personnel. November has already surpassed that figure ahead of schedule, so the final number will be even higher," the statement said.

The General Staff noted that Russian forces are losing an average of more than 2,200 personnel per day, or approximately 93 every hour.

"Behind these figures is the daily work of Ukrainian warriors across all sectors of the front. Infantry soldiers, artillery crews, unmanned systems operators, paratroopers, pilots and others are disrupting assaults, destroying enemy personnel and equipment, and forcing Russia to pay an increasingly high