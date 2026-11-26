The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has adjourned the hearing of appeals against the preventive measure imposed on General Serhiy Duka, former First Deputy Head of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), who is a suspect in the Carthage-2 case, until 12:00 p.m. on December 8.

At Thursday's hearing, the panel of judges announced the appeals filed by the parties and began hearing arguments from the defense. Duka was present at the hearing. Earlier, the HACC ordered Duka to be held in custody with the possibility of release on UAH 65 million bail, while prosecutors had requested bail of UAH 100 million. On November 13, the full bail amount was posted for Duka, and he was released from the pretrial detention center the same day.

Defense attorney Oleh Myronenko presented the arguments set out in the appeal and challenged the prosecutor's position.

He emphasized that his client was complying with the obligations imposed on him by the court of first instance, while the prosecutor was seeking to impose stricter conditions on the suspect, including increasing the bail amount as an alternative to detention to UAH 100 million.

According to the defense attorney, Duka has no intention of fleeing, making the risks cited by the prosecutor in the appeal unlikely. "The bail amount already set is sufficient," he said. At the same time, Myronenko stressed that the UAH 65 million bail was disproportionate to the financial circumstances of Duka and his relatives.

The lawyer also emphasized that the obligation not to leave Kyiv and the surrounding region prevented Duka from performing his military duties within the SBU, which he continues to have despite his dismissal from his position.

Regarding the obligation to wear an electronic monitoring device (ankle bracelet), the defense attorney stressed that Russian forces were targeting career SBU officers and that using such a monitoring device posed a risk to Duka's life and health.

"The man has been notified of suspicion of participating in a criminal organization. The prosecutor has presented no facts of corrupt activity, receipt of money or commission of crimes, and no evidence has been provided. Yet the prosecutor is asking for him to be taken back into custody and for bail to be increased to UAH 100 million," the defense attorney said.

According to the text of the prosecution's appeal, Duka has been notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 255 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Investigators allege that while holding a senior position in the SBU, he provided protection to the leader of a criminal organization, facilitated the lifting of asset seizures and warned of the risk that a network of call centers could be exposed.

Thursday's hearing was held in open court.

The proceedings were broadcast on the HACC Appeals Chamber's YouTube channel.

Following the adjournment, other defense attorneys, the suspect and the prosecution, represented by a prosecutor from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), are expected to present their arguments regarding the appeals in accordance with court procedure.

As reported, anti-corruption agencies uncovered a criminal organization during Operation Carthage whose members had established a system of regularly providing unlawful benefits to senior law enforcement officials in exchange for allowing fraudulent call centers and other illegal businesses to operate without interference. The criminal organization involved at least 12 people.

The suspects in the case include Serhii Duka, a general and former First Deputy Head of the SBU Department for the Protection of National Statehood, known as "Akim" (the HACC ordered his detention with the possibility of release on UAH 65 million bail, which had been posted by the morning of November 13); Oleksandr Demianchuk, known as "Consultant," Deputy Head of a division of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv region (the HACC ordered his detention without the possibility of bail); Volodymyr Tsenov, First Deputy Head of the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police of Ukraine, known as "Price" (the HACC ordered his detention with the possibility of release on UAH 15 million bail); and Vitaliy Rybalko, known as "Boxer" (the HACC ordered his detention without the possibility of bail).

A video released by the anti-corruption agencies containing materials from covert investigative operations states that the criminal group included its founder and leader, a three-time convicted individual known as "Criminal"; a Russian citizen known as "Mexican," who headed the Khimprom drug cartel; and Criminal's subordinates, "Boxer" and "Pasha." According to the video, one of the senior officials of the National Police's Strategic Investigations Department, known as "Price," was responsible for protecting the operations of the call centers.

"Akim is a senior SBU official, a major general, who provided protection from scrutiny by his colleagues," the NABU video said.