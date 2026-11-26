Former Polish Ambassador to the United States Marek Magierowski has reacted strongly to an interview with U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law and special envoy Jared Kushner on the MD MEETS program, in which Kushner described Putin as a "grandmaster of politics."

"In this interview Kushner shamelessly exonerates and heaps praise on Putin. Moreover, he is too important a figure in @POTUS inner circle for us to downplay his appalling deliberations," Magierowski wrote on social media platform X.

Magierowski contrasted Kushner's praise for Putin with NATO's new military concept and admitted that he no longer believed in it after hearing the interview. "According to Gen. Grynkewich's 'Theory of Victory', NATO would 'Block, Blunt & Break' a potential aggressor. After listening to Jared Kushner's balderdash I don't believe in any of those B's. You cannot block, blunt and break an adversary you profoundly admire," Magierowski wrote.

Magierowski served as Poland's ambassador to Washington from 2021 to 2024 and previously served as ambassador to Israel.

He was referring to the "Theory of Victory" presented by NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Alexus Grynkewich, at the Warsaw Security Forum on October 12. The concept involves blocking an initial strike against Alliance territory, blunting subsequent waves of an offensive and, if necessary, breaking the adversary's ability to wage war. According to the general, the classified version of the concept was approved by all 32 NATO member states.

In the interview, Kushner called Putin a "grandmaster of politics," claimed that he had shown restraint, and described the war as a proxy war in which Europe was funding and arming Ukraine against Russia. Explaining why Europe had not been invited to the talks in Abu Dhabi, Kushner said Putin viewed European statements and actions as provocative and believed that European countries sought Russia's strategic defeat.