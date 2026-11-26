The Verkhovna Rada has called on the national parliaments of countries participating in the Fifth Parliamentary Summit of the International Crimea Platform to maintain the policy of non-recognition of the consequences of Russian aggression and not to lift sanctions against the Russian Federation even if hostilities cease.

A total of 155 MPs voted in favor of the relevant resolution No. 16238 as a whole at the Verkhovna Rada's plenary session on Thursday, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

The appeal emphasizes the need to increase international pressure on Russia to end systematic human rights violations and ensure compliance with relevant international decisions, including by maintaining sanctions until those decisions are fully implemented.

The document also highlights the importance of developing national patronage programs for political prisoners to secure their release and ensure access to independent legal assistance.

In addition, the Verkhovna Rada called on participants in the Fifth Parliamentary Summit of the Crimea Platform to support the independent work of the International Criminal Court and the Trust Fund for Victims; join the Enlarged Partial Agreement on the Management Committee of the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine; develop international cooperation in criminal proceedings; and extend the temporal scope of the international compensation mechanism for Ukraine established within the framework of the Council of Europe.

The Fifth Parliamentary Summit of the International Crimea Platform will take place in London, United Kingdom, on December 7, 2026.