The Verkhovna Rada failed to secure enough votes to adopt at first reading bill No. 15442, "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine Regarding Patronage Activities in the Field of Culture," and the bill was rejected.

As reported by an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, 209 MPs voted in favor of the bill at first reading on Thursday, falling short of the 226 votes required for its adoption. There were also insufficient votes to return the bill to the relevant parliamentary committee for preparation for a repeated first reading or to the initiator of the legislative proposal for revision. As a result, the bill was rejected.

The document proposed introducing new terminology into the Law on Culture, including beneficiary, cultural patron, patronage activities in the field of culture, patronage assistance and recipient of patronage assistance.

It envisaged that cultural patronage activities would cover the following areas: providing cultural institutions with the necessary material and technical resources; participating in projects and programs involving the construction (new construction, reconstruction, restoration, conservation, major and routine repairs), modernization and renovation of cultural institutions, as well as work on cultural heritage sites in compliance with cultural heritage protection legislation; providing assistance to create and promote domestic (national) cultural products; and supporting exhibitions, arts festivals and competitions, art auctions, cultural and artistic projects, and sales exhibitions.

Patronage assistance was to be provided in the following forms: the free transfer (donation) of buildings, premises, structures, unfinished construction projects, land plots, vehicles and funds into the ownership of a beneficiary; the provision of services and performance of work by a cultural patron for the benefit of a beneficiary free of charge; and the purchase and transfer into a beneficiary's ownership of equipment, inventory and other property necessary for activities in the cultural sector.

The bill also proposed establishing that cultural patrons, recipients of patronage assistance and beneficiaries could not be legal entities whose ultimate beneficial owner, member, participant or shareholder was the Russian Federation or a Russian citizen, except for Russian citizens legally residing in Ukraine.

Among other provisions, the bill stipulated that state support for cultural patrons would be provided through the presentation of state awards and honorary departmental distinctions; assistance in commemorating patrons' names on buildings, structures and cultural facilities donated as patronage assistance or created as a result of such assistance; and other forms of support for cultural patrons in accordance with legislation.

"Our task is to revive the tradition of patronage in Ukraine on a modern legal basis and make it an effective instrument of partnership between the state, business and the cultural sector," Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy and Minister of Culture of Ukraine Tetiana Berezhna said earlier.

The adoption of the bill was expected to help attract additional resources to the cultural sector and expand opportunities for partnerships between the state, businesses and cultural organizations.

As reported, on December 4, 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a bill on patronage activities in the field of culture. Following a change of government, the bill was withdrawn and resubmitted by MPs under registration No. 15442.

Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy and Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna previously said that the document was a framework law and did not provide tax incentives for businesses. At the same time, according to her, following the adoption of the law, the government would work on financial incentives for businesses engaging in patronage activities.

Berezhna earlier said that plans included introducing a mechanism for reimbursing contributions made by cultural patrons. In particular, if a patron invested UAH 1 million in a cultural institution, the legislation would allow them to recover 10% of that amount, which could be used to pay taxes in subsequent tax periods.

The deputy prime minister had expected bill No. 15442 on patronage activities in the field of culture to be adopted by the end of 2026 so that the mechanism could become operational in early 2027.