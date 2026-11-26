Russian forces launched a combat drone strike on Kyivsky district of Kharkiv, killing a woman, Mayor Ihor Terekhov has reported.
"There is information that a woman has been killed," Terekhov wrote on his Telegram channel.
Russian forces launched a combat drone strike on Kyivsky district of Kharkiv, killing a woman, Mayor Ihor Terekhov has reported.
"There is information that a woman has been killed," Terekhov wrote on his Telegram channel.
A man who set himself on fire in Warsaw has been rescued and is currently in intensive care. According to the consular section of the Ukrainian Embas…
The Cabinet of Ministers has simplified the codification procedure, which involves the official approval of new models of weapons for military use, f…
The central part of Kryvyi Rih is experiencing major electricity supply disruptions following a Russian attack, Head of the city's Defense Council Ol…
Ukraine has every right to launch strikes deep into Russia's territory for the purpose of self-defense; at the same time, all responsibility for a po…
The process of integrating the components of Ukraine's Freyja anti-ballistic missile system has already begun, and the first prototypes of the system…
A large-scale exchange of prisoners of war will take place in several stages, the first of which is expected in late November or early December, Head…