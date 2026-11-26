U.S. President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte have called on Russia to avoid actions that could lead to an expansion of the war in Ukraine.

According to Reuters, Trump and Rutte made the appeal in a joint statement following their meeting in Florida, where they also discussed the war in Iran.

"We also discussed the importance of Russia avoiding any actions that intentionally, or unintentionally, expand the war," the leaders said in their joint statement, also stressing the importance of reaching a peaceful resolution as quickly as possible.

Trump's meeting with Vladimir Putin in China triggered sharp criticism from his domestic Democratic opponents and European allies. Rutte, who has repeatedly sought to ease tensions within NATO and maintain Trump's support for the alliance, said that meetings between leaders of major nuclear powers were normal.

According to their statement, Rutte and Trump also discussed increasing defense spending and investment in the United States and across NATO.

The report added that the main subjects of the talks were the war in Ukraine and the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran, but did not specify what was discussed regarding Iran.