The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) on Thursday is considering appeals against the preventive measure imposed on General Serhiy Duka, former First Deputy Head of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), who is suspected in the Carthage-2 case. The hearing is being held in open court.

Before the hearing began, the court considered the possibility of broadcasting the proceedings and authorized the livestream.

Earlier, the HACC ordered Duka to be held in custody with the possibility of release on UAH 65 million bail, while prosecutors had requested bail of UAH 100 million. On November 13, the full bail amount was posted for Duka, and he was released from the pretrial detention center the same day.

The HACC Appeals Chamber is currently considering appeals filed by both the defense and the prosecution.

Duka's defense team asked the court to order the prosecution to provide original evidence, including inspection reports. The motion was partially granted.

The hearing is being broadcast on the HACC Appeals Chamber's YouTube channel.

As reported, anti-corruption agencies uncovered a criminal organization during Operation Carthage whose members had established a system of regularly providing unlawful benefits to senior law enforcement officials in exchange for allowing fraudulent call centers and other illegal businesses to operate without interference. The criminal organization involved at least 12 people.

The suspects in the case include Serhii Duka, a general and former First Deputy Head of the SBU Department for the Protection of National Statehood, known as "Akim" (the HACC ordered his detention with the possibility of release on UAH 65 million bail, which had been posted by the morning of November 13); Oleksandr Demianchuk, known as "Consultant," Deputy Head of a division of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv region (the HACC ordered his detention without the possibility of bail); Volodymyr Tsenov, First Deputy Head of the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police of Ukraine, known as "Price" (the HACC ordered his detention with the possibility of release on UAH 15 million bail); and Vitaliy Rybalko, known as "Boxer" (the HACC ordered his detention without the possibility of bail).

A video released by the anti-corruption agencies containing materials from covert investigative operations states that the criminal group included its founder and leader, a three-time convicted individual known as "Criminal"; a Russian citizen known as "Mexican," who headed the Khimprom drug cartel; and Criminal's subordinates, "Boxer" and "Pasha." According to the video, one of the senior officials of the National Police's Strategic Investigations Department, known as "Price," was responsible for protecting the operations of the call centers.

"Akim is a senior SBU official, a major general, who provided protection from scrutiny by his colleagues," the NABU video said.