A resident of the village of Komyshany in Kherson region was killed in a Russian drone attack, Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin has reported.

"Today, a resident of Komyshany was killed as a result of a Russian drone attack. The relevant services are currently working to establish the identity and age of the deceased," he wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

Earlier, Prokudin reported on the consequences of Russian attacks on the region over the previous day, which left one person dead and another injured.

According to the regional military administration, Antonivka, Komyshany, Prydniprovske, Chornobaivka, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka, Sofiivka, Shyroka Balka, Darivka, Ivanivka, Inhulets, Mykilske, Poniativka, Velytenske, Dniprovske, Kizomys, Novodmytrivka, Beryslav, Zmiivka, Urozhaine, Novokairy, Novooleksandrivka, Havrylivka, Zolota Balka, Mykhailivka, Novoraisk, Kostyrka, Chervonyi Maiak, Tiahynka, Lvove, Odradokamianka, Vesele and Kherson came under Russian drone, air and artillery attacks.

Russian forces targeted residential neighborhoods in settlements across the region, damaging an apartment building and a private house.