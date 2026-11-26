Russian forces carried out 812 strikes on settlements in Zaporizhia region over the past day, deploying 614 UAVs, conducting 25 airstrikes, shelling the region 142 times with artillery and four times with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), the Communications Department of Zaporizhia Regional Police has reported.

"In Zaporizhia, Russian servicemen launched an MLRS strike on a residential neighborhood. Nine people were injured, including two children aged five and 11. In addition, Russian forces struck the city with two guided aerial bombs and deployed two attack UAVs. Eight people were injured in these attacks, including a child," the statement said.

In addition, an enemy FPV drone struck a civilian vehicle in Rozumivka, injuring a 51-year-old man.

In total, Russian forces shelled 46 settlements. Police received 381 reports of damage to residential buildings, infrastructure facilities and civilian vehicles.

Police officers, together with employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), are documenting the consequences of war crimes committed by Russian forces. Investigators have opened criminal proceedings in each case under Part 1 of Article 438 (war crimes) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Over the past day, police officers also evacuated 15 people – seven women and eight men. Evacuations were carried out from Kushuhum, Balabyne, Komyshuvakha and Lysohirka.