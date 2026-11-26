U.S. President's Special Envoy Jared Kushner has described the war in Ukraine as a European "proxy war," claiming that Europe is financing and arming Ukraine against Russia, and called European countries' fears of possible Russian aggression unfounded.

He made the remarks in an interview with Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner on the MD MEETS podcast.

During the interview, Kushner also said that Ukraine was seeking security guarantees that were too specific. According to him, Kyiv wants other countries to make more specific commitments than those provided under NATO's Article 5, but other countries are unable to offer such guarantees.

According to Kushner, the main obstacle to reaching an agreement remains the territorial issue, on which Ukraine and Russia have reached a deadlock. "For Russia, that's been a red line. And if you go back through the history of Russia, they've been attacked maybe once a century for the past thousand years, and that attack has always been through the corridor that is now current-day Ukraine," Kushner said, adding that he was trying to understand the Russian perspective.

Kushner also called Putin a "grandmaster of politics" and expressed doubts about the possibility of a swift postwar settlement in Ukraine. He also rejected allegations that Washington was putting pressure on Ukraine, saying that the United States was instead supporting the country, including by sharing intelligence. "Number one, we have not put any pressure on President Zelenskyy or the Ukrainians. Our job is to be a mediator. In fact, we're actually supporting them. We're giving them intelligence sharing. And America's been their biggest donor in this war. So President Trump's posture has been one of support," he said.

According to Kushner, both sides want to end the war in a way that ensures long-term and durable peace. "If you're Russia, you don't want Ukraine and Europe to amass on the border, and if you're Ukraine, you don't want to end this in a way where Russia is going to amass on the border, come attack you again, and you don't have the right defenses and assurances in order to prevent that," the special envoy said. Asked whether Ukraine's NATO membership was realistic, Kushner replied: "I wouldn't rule anything out," adding that "anything's always possible" and that both sides would be left to find a solution.

He also expressed the view that Ukrainian and Russian soldiers supposedly "don't hate each other." "A lot of these soldiers, whether they're on the Ukrainian side or the Russian side, they're really sent there by leaders. I don't think they hate each other. I think they'd like to go home to their families," Trump's son-in-law said.