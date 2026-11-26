Russia's daily attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused additional power outages in seven regions on Thursday, the Ministry of Energy has reported.

"Over the past day, the enemy once again attacked energy facilities. As a result of the strikes, some consumers in Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions were without electricity as of this morning," the ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

The Energy Ministry noted that repair and restoration work was ongoing wherever the security situation permitted. At the same time, repeated Russian attacks and constant air raid alerts are complicating the work of repair crews, meaning that restoring electricity supply is taking longer, the ministry explained.

It also recalled that hourly power outage schedules are in effect in most regions of Ukraine throughout November 26, while power consumption restrictions apply to industrial consumers.