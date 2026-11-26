A delegation of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has familiarized itself with the activities of the Palestine Red Crescent Society.

"A delegation of the Ukrainian Red Cross, headed by Director General Illia Kletskovsky, paid a working visit to the Palestine Red Crescent Society," the URCS reported on Facebook.

During a meeting with Palestine Red Crescent Society President Younis Al-Khatib and Director General Khaled Abu Ghosh, the participants discussed humanitarian challenges and the specific aspects of providing assistance to the population amid armed conflicts. Particular attention was paid to ensuring access to assistance, the safety of humanitarian personnel and the continuity of emergency response services.

The delegation also familiarized itself with the practical activities of the Palestine Red Crescent Society in the West Bank, including the operation of a first aid station, the organization of humanitarian response at the local level and the work of volunteer teams.

"The visit provided an opportunity to exchange experience in humanitarian response, discuss modern approaches to assisting affected populations and explore prospects for further cooperation between the organizations as part of strengthening the global humanitarian capacity of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, united by a common mission and Fundamental Principles," the URCS said.