Rescuers have extinguished a large fire at a market in Lozova, Kharkiv region, which broke out on Wednesday evening following a strike by a Russian jet-powered UAV.

"The attack caused a fire in two warehouse buildings covering a total area of 600 square meters. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the press service of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service (SES) in Kharkiv region reported.

SES units and a community rescue officer worked at the impact site despite the threat of further strikes.