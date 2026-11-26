A series of ten training courses for military communications personnel, conducted by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry with the support of the NATO Representation to Ukraine, has been completed. Over seven months, 200 servicemen and servicewomen from Ukraine's Defense Forces underwent training, the NATO Representation to Ukraine has reported.

According to the Representation, the program covered various areas of military communications, from strategic planning and analytics to media production and communications team management. Participants included personnel from various components of the Defense Forces, including the Armed Forces, National Guard, State Border Guard Service and State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection, serving in combat units. The participants combined NATO approaches with Ukraine's unique experience gained during the full-scale war.

All training courses were held in Ukraine under NATO's Comprehensive Assistance Package, with the support of the NATO Representation to Ukraine. This made it possible to train communications personnel from all components of the Defense Forces without requiring them to travel abroad. The curricula were developed jointly by the Defense Ministry's Strategic Communications Department and NATO.

Following the ten courses, participants highly rated the training and its practical benefits. The Ukrainian side identified the project as a priority. This demonstrates the importance of strategic communications for defense and for the interoperability of Ukraine's Defense Forces with NATO.

The Representation reported that in 2027, the organizers plan to expand the project and improve the program based on feedback from graduates and instructors. The strategic objective is to certify courses that will be conducted by higher military educational institutions in Ukraine in accordance with NATO standards. The NATO Representation to Ukraine aims to make this training available to the majority of military communications personnel serving in Ukraine's Defense Forces.