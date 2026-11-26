A man who set himself on fire in Warsaw has been rescued and is currently in intensive care. According to the consular section of the Ukrainian Embassy in Poland, the injured man is highly likely to be a Ukrainian citizen, the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry told journalists.

The ministry said that employees of the consular section of the Ukrainian Embassy in the Republic of Poland had established contact with Polish police.

"According to the information received, the injured man is highly likely to be a Ukrainian citizen. The Polish side is currently taking steps to conclusively confirm his identity. The man was rescued and is now in the intensive care unit. Additional information about his health condition is expected from the competent Polish authorities and medical personnel," the statement said.

The ministry also noted that the embassy had established contact with the injured man's mother and would provide her with the necessary assistance. The Foreign Ministry added that the situation was under the embassy's close supervision.

Earlier, Polish media reported that on the evening of November 25, a 22-year-old Ukrainian man set himself on fire in Warsaw near the Presidential Palace and the Ministry of Culture building.

Polish Senator and former Foreign Minister Grzegorz Schetyna confirmed the injured man's citizenship on TVP Info, citing information from Poland's Ministry of the Interior and Administration.