North Korea has suspended military assistance to Russia after a Russian deputy foreign minister announced Moscow's intention to facilitate de-escalation between North and South Korea, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry (GUR) reported on its website on Thursday.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, tensions arose between Russia and North Korea in October following remarks by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko. He stated that the Kremlin would help de-escalate relations between Seoul and Pyongyang in the future, provoking an angry reaction from North Korea. In late October, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui stressed that such statements were inconsistent with the nature of the alliance agreements between the two countries and demanded clarification of Russia's policy toward South Korea.

"Moreover, Choe Son Hui announced a temporary suspension of military support for Russia. According to available information, the decision was made personally by North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. In particular, the restrictions include a ban on Russian military transport aircraft using North Korean airspace, as well as the suspension of deliveries of KN-23 ballistic missiles and another batch of artillery ammunition," GUR reported.

In addition, Pyongyang is currently holding back the implementation of Russia's request to increase the North Korean military contingent deployed in Russia from 8,500 to 50,000 troops.

According to GUR, deployed units of the North Korean army's 11th Special Operations Corps continue to serve in Russia's Kursk region, operating in the second echelon of the Kursk grouping of forces. In addition, a combined North Korean missile unit has been deployed in Russia's Voronezh region since mid-summer. Russian forces use this unit to launch strikes against Ukrainian territory. It operates as part of the 112th Missile Brigade of the 1st Tank Army of the Moscow Military District.

"Therefore, further expansion of military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang is currently being restrained. Obstacles to military cooperation between the North Korean contingent and the army of the aggressor state, Russia, continue to include the low level of interoperability between the forces, the language barrier and shortage of interpreters, as well as the lack of adequate logistical support from North Korea," Ukrainian intelligence said.

"The attitude of Russia's military leadership toward North Korean troops also does not contribute to deepening cooperation. According to available information, representatives of Russia's senior military command openly display contempt for North Korean soldiers, viewing them as a politically imposed burden. Another significant factor hindering military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow has been the heavy losses suffered by the North Korean contingent in battles against Ukraine's Defense Forces in the Kursk region. According to GUR estimates, these losses amount to 7,058 servicemen, including 2,251 irrecoverable losses, with the remainder wounded," GUR added.