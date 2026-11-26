The Olena Zelenska Foundation is working on an extracurricular education project that is expected to be completed in 2027, Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska has said.

"I'll let you in on a secret: we have a project related to extracurricular education. I won't reveal all the details just yet because it has turned out to be more complicated than we expected. But I hope we'll be able to talk about it next year, when we complete it," she said in response to a question from an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent during the presentation of the study "Future Index 2026: A Study of Factors Influencing Talent Development in Ukraine."

Zelenska also pointed out that opportunities for children to participate in after-school activities could be created directly in schools. According to her, children may feel more comfortable staying in a familiar school environment to play basketball or volleyball or take part in drawing activities.

The first lady noted that she had expected a higher proportion of settlements with extracurricular education institutions, based on the findings of the Future Index 2026 study.

According to the study, extracurricular education institutions are available in only 12.5% of Ukrainian settlements.