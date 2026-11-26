Three people were injured in Horodnia and an elderly woman was injured in Olyshivka community, both in Chernihiv region, as a result of drone attacks. Russian forces also attacked Semenivka, Koriukivka and Novhorod-Siverskyi with FPV drones, damaging a hospital, a school and businesses, Head of Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus has reported.

"Three people were injured in Horodnia when a Geran drone struck a sawmill. Two men were hospitalized, while one is receiving outpatient treatment. Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire at the impact site," he wrote on Telegram on Thursday morning, November 26.

According to the regional military administration, a hospital and a school were damaged by FPV drone strikes in Semenivka. Late in the evening, Russian forces struck the premises of an enterprise in Koriukivka. The resulting fire was extinguished. An elderly woman was injured in a village in the Olyshivka community. A drone attack there damaged a house and set outbuildings on fire.

Early in the morning, Russian forces struck a residential house in Novhorod-Siversky. The house caught fire.