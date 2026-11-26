The U.S. Department of State has approved a possible Foreign Military Sale to Ukraine of F-16 aircraft sustainment equipment and related support worth $621.9 million.

"Ukraine will use Joint Ukraine Multinational Program – Services, Training and Articles Rapid Timeline (JUMPSTART) funding from Belgium, Denmark, Netherlands, and Norway for this purchase. There will be no U.S. funds associated with this transfer," the statement published on the department's website said.

According to the statement, Ukraine has requested an F-16 aircraft sustainment package that includes cartridge-actuated and propellant-actuated devices, laboratory equipment and transportation support. These items will be added to a previously implemented agreement.

The State Department emphasized that the proposed sale would strengthen Ukraine's ability to counter current and future threats, particularly by enhancing its air defense capabilities. The implementation of the sale will not require the deployment of additional U.S. government or contractor representatives to Ukraine.