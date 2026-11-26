NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said that U.S. President Donald Trump's approach to Vladimir Putin is testing the Russian leader's willingness to negotiate, dpa has reported.

"I think it is working, and we have to keep that going," the agency quoted Rutte as saying.

According to the NATO secretary general, Trump has been testing Putin, including during their meeting in Shenzhen, China, last week.

Rutte explained that Trump is asking: "Is he willing to come to the negotiating table? Is he willing to really engage in talks?"

The statement came ahead of Rutte's meeting with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

As reported, Trump posted a photo with Putin on social media, captioning it "My friend." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an interview with CNN, criticized what he considers insufficient U.S. pressure on Putin. "If you speak about Putin like he is a friend ... of course he doesn't feel that he is a killer. He doesn't feel enough pressure," he said.